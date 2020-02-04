Hello! I have found some curious things on Nicole Kidman, current as of 2020-02-04. I personally am a big fan of Nicole Kidman, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Nicole Kidman right now? On Google Trends Nicole Kidman had a popularity ranking of 27 ten days ago, 34 nine days ago, 41 eight days ago, 47 seven days ago, 36 six days ago, 28 five days ago, 26 four days ago, 28 three days ago, 28 two days ago, 28 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 38. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-26 when they had a rank of 47. If we compare Nicole Kidman’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 23.2, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 33.3. so by that measure, Nicole Kidman is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Nicole Kidman never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Nicole Kidman has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-06 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-04, my research indicates that people searching for Nicole Kidman are also searching for these related terms: nicole kidman tom cruise, nicole kidman movie, tom cruise, keith urban, keith urban nicole kidman, nicole kidman movies, nicole kidman film, nicole kidman 2019, charlize theron, charlize theron nicole kidman, bombshell nicole kidman, nicole kidman age, bombshell, nicole kidman 2020, nicole kidman net worth, nicole kidman and tom cruise, margot robbie, nicole kidman margot robbie, nicole kidman kids, nicole kidman reese witherspoon, nicole kidman children, big little lies, nicole kidman height, reese witherspoon and nicole kidman husband.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Nicole Kidman, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones