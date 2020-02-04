What’s up everyone. I have found some cool stuff on Zachary Levi, current as of 2020-02-04. I personally have always appreciated Zachary Levi, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Zachary Levi right now? On Google Trends Zachary Levi had a popularity ranking of 100 ten days ago, 84 nine days ago, 86 eight days ago, 71 seven days ago, 55 six days ago, 44 five days ago, 45 four days ago, 37 three days ago, 37 two days ago, 35 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 40. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-23 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Zachary Levi’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 26.5, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 59.7. so by that measure, Zachary Levi is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Zachary Levi never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Zachary Levi has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-23 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-04, my research indicates that people searching for Zachary Levi are also searching for these related terms: zachary levi shazam, shazam, zachary levi commercial, tj maxx, zachary levi tj maxx, zachary levi height, mrs maisel, zachary levi tj maxx commercial, zachary levi thor, zachary levi mrs maisel, tj maxx commercial, chuck, zachary levi chuck, marshalls commercial zachary levi, zachary levi marvelous mrs maisel, marvelous mrs maisel, zachary levi commercial 2019, zachary levi fandral, shazam cast, tangled, zachary levi movies, tj maxx commercial 2019, mandy moore, how tall is zachary levi and zachary levi instagram.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Zachary Levi, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones