Hey everyone! I have found some curious things on Zooey Deschanel, current as of 2020-02-04. I personally have always appreciated Zooey Deschanel, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Zooey Deschanel right now? On Google Trends Zooey Deschanel had a popularity ranking of 26 ten days ago, 20 nine days ago, 26 eight days ago, 26 seven days ago, 20 six days ago, 18 five days ago, 20 four days ago, 20 three days ago, 20 two days ago, 23 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 31. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-01 when they had a rank of 31. If we compare Zooey Deschanel’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 28.0, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 23.0. so by that measure, Zooey Deschanel has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Zooey Deschanel never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Zooey Deschanel has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-25 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-04, my research indicates that people searching for Zooey Deschanel are also searching for these related terms: elf, elf zooey deschanel, jonathan scott zooey deschanel, jonathan scott, new girl, emily deschanel, zooey deschanel kids, zooey deschanel sister, zoey deschanel, zoey, zooey deschanel dating, zooey deschanel 2019, jonathan and zooey deschanel, zooey deschanel katy perry, zoe deschanel, zooey deschanel property brothers, katy perry, zooey deschanel bangs, zooey deschanel and jonathan scott, elf cast, property brothers, zooey deschanel age, who is zooey deschanel, zooey deschanel net worth and zooey deschanel movies.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Zooey Deschanel, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones