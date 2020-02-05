Hello! I have found some cool stuff on Shakira, current as of 2020-02-04. I personally am a big fan of Shakira, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Shakira right now? On Google Trends Shakira had a popularity ranking of 31 ten days ago, 34 nine days ago, 40 eight days ago, 37 seven days ago, 29 six days ago, 31 five days ago, 31 four days ago, 47 three days ago, 47 two days ago, 91 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 100. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-01 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Shakira’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 26.8, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 47.1. so by that measure, Shakira is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Shakira never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Shakira has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-01 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-04, my research indicates that people searching for Shakira are also searching for these related terms: la la la shakira, pique shakira, pique, shakira video, shakira lyrics, shakira shakira song, shakira song, shakira 2019, shakira 2020, jennifer lopez, shakira waka waka, shakira jlo, age shakira, jlo, waka waka, shakira songs, super bowl, shakira super bowl, no shakira, me gusta, youtube shakira, shakira youtube, instagram shakira, tu shakira and shakira canciones.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Shakira, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones