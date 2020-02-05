Hello! I have found some curious things on Prince Harry, current as of 2020-02-04. I personally really like Prince Harry, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Prince Harry right now? On Google Trends Prince Harry had a popularity ranking of 25 ten days ago, 22 nine days ago, 20 eight days ago, 19 seven days ago, 15 six days ago, 14 five days ago, 13 four days ago, 14 three days ago, 14 two days ago, 13 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 12. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-23 when they had a rank of 25. If we compare Prince Harry’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 5.6, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 16.7. so by that measure, Prince Harry is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Prince Harry never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Prince Harry has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-09 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-04, my research indicates that people searching for Prince Harry are also searching for these related terms: harry meghan, prince harry meghan, meghan, markle, meghan markle prince harry, meghan markle, prince harry meghan meghan markle, harry and meghan, meghan and prince harry, prince harry and meghan, prince harry news, prince william harry, prince william, meghan markle and prince harry, harry potter, royal family, half blood prince, harry potter half blood prince, prince charles, prince harry worth, prince harry meghan markle royal, prince harry and william, prince william and prince harry, prince harry and prince william and prince harry latest.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Prince Harry, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones