Hey everyone! I have found some fun facts on Matthew Broderick, current as of 2020-02-04. I personally really like Matthew Broderick, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Matthew Broderick right now? On Google Trends Matthew Broderick had a popularity ranking of 33 ten days ago, 35 nine days ago, 48 eight days ago, 48 seven days ago, 38 six days ago, 34 five days ago, 29 four days ago, 30 three days ago, 30 two days ago, 34 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 57. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-01 when they had a rank of 57. If we compare Matthew Broderick’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 35.9, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 38.6. so by that measure, Matthew Broderick is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Matthew Broderick never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Matthew Broderick has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-01 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-04, my research indicates that people searching for Matthew Broderick are also searching for these related terms: sarah jessica parker, ferris bueller, sarah jessica parker matthew broderick, matthew broderick movies, godzilla, matthew broderick godzilla, daybreak, sarah jessica parker and matthew broderick, matthew broderick rick and morty, matthew broderick accident, ferris bueller cast, danny devito, jennifer grey, matthew broderick net worth, matthew broderick wife, inspector gadget, matthew broderick christmas movie, matthew broderick car accident, matthew broderick ireland, matthew broderick killed, mia sara, liam cunningham, ferris bueller day off, danny devito matthew broderick christmas movie and matthew broderick war games.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Matthew Broderick, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones