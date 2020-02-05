Hello! I have found some curious things on Mischa Barton, current as of 2020-02-04. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Mischa Barton, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Mischa Barton right now? On Google Trends Mischa Barton had a popularity ranking of 42 ten days ago, 81 nine days ago, 100 eight days ago, 54 seven days ago, 45 six days ago, 33 five days ago, 32 four days ago, 40 three days ago, 40 two days ago, 43 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 32. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-25 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Mischa Barton’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 38.8, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 50.2. so by that measure, Mischa Barton is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Mischa Barton never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Mischa Barton has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-25 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-04, my research indicates that people searching for Mischa Barton are also searching for these related terms: mischa barton oc, mischa barton the oc, the oc, mischa barton 2019, mischa barton the hills, rachel bilson, marissa cooper, misha barton, mischa barton net worth, mischa barton oggi, mischa barton fat, the oc cast, mischa barton height, misha collins and why did mischa barton leave the oc.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Mischa Barton, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones