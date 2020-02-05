Hey everyone! I have found some curious things on Emily VanCamp, current as of 2020-02-04. I personally am a big fan of Emily VanCamp, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Emily VanCamp right now? On Google Trends Emily VanCamp had a popularity ranking of 54 ten days ago, 49 nine days ago, 60 eight days ago, 44 seven days ago, 35 six days ago, 38 five days ago, 61 four days ago, 45 three days ago, 45 two days ago, 44 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 41. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-29 when they had a rank of 61. If we compare Emily VanCamp’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 63.2, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 47.1. so by that measure, Emily VanCamp has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Emily VanCamp never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Emily VanCamp has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-09 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-04, my research indicates that people searching for Emily VanCamp are also searching for these related terms: the resident, revenge, emily vancamp instagram, the resident cast, resident cast, captain america civil war, emily vancamp and josh bowman, sharon carter, everwood, emily vancamp wedding, emily vancamp hot, captain america winter soldier, emily vancamp husband, emily van camp, captain america civil war cast, matt czuchry, revenge cast, hayley atwell and carriers.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Emily VanCamp, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones