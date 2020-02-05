What’s up everyone. I have found some fun facts on John Travolta, current as of 2020-02-04. I personally really like John Travolta, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is John Travolta right now? On Google Trends John Travolta had a popularity ranking of 25 ten days ago, 26 nine days ago, 46 eight days ago, 36 seven days ago, 20 six days ago, 17 five days ago, 19 four days ago, 20 three days ago, 20 two days ago, 21 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 27. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-25 when they had a rank of 46. If we compare John Travolta’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 26.9, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 25.7. so by that measure, John Travolta has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that John Travolta never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how John Travolta has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-14 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-04, my research indicates that people searching for John Travolta are also searching for these related terms: olivia, john travolta grease, grease, travolta newton john, olivia newton john john travolta, olivia newton john, olivia newton john travolta, olivia newton, john travolta movie, john travolta movies, is john travolta, john travolta 2019, john travolta film, john travolta pulp fiction, pulp fiction, john travolta house, john travolta net worth, john travolta gay, jamie lee curtis, john travolta age, jamie lee curtis john travolta, pelicula john travolta, gif john travolta, hairspray and john travolta dance.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding John Travolta, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones