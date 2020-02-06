What’s up everyone. I have found some curious things on Vampire Weekend, current as of 2020-02-05. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Vampire Weekend, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Vampire Weekend right now? On Google Trends Vampire Weekend had a popularity ranking of 30 ten days ago, 29 nine days ago, 50 eight days ago, 100 seven days ago, 54 six days ago, 36 five days ago, 33 four days ago, 32 three days ago, 32 two days ago, 38 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 52. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-27 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Vampire Weekend’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 51.1, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 45.4. so by that measure, Vampire Weekend has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Vampire Weekend never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Vampire Weekend has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-27 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-05, my research indicates that people searching for Vampire Weekend are also searching for these related terms: the vampire weekend, vampire weekend lyrics, this life vampire weekend, father of the bride vampire weekend, vampire weekend tour, father of the bride, sunflower vampire weekend, setlist vampire weekend, harmony hall vampire weekend, vampire weekend harmony hall, vampire weekend ezra, harmony hall, vampire weekend step, vampire weekend grammy, step vampire weekend, vampire weekend songs, lyrics this life vampire weekend, a punk vampire weekend, oxford comma vampire weekend, lyrics harmony hall vampire weekend, vampire weekend albums, lyrics sunflower vampire weekend, contra vampire weekend, vampire weekend alexandra palace and oxford comma.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Vampire Weekend, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones