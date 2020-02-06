What’s up everyone. I have found some cool stuff on Anna Faris, current as of 2020-02-06. I personally am a big fan of Anna Faris, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Anna Faris right now? On Google Trends Anna Faris had a popularity ranking of 19 ten days ago, 22 nine days ago, 17 eight days ago, 20 seven days ago, 15 six days ago, 14 five days ago, 27 four days ago, 18 three days ago, 18 two days ago, 24 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 17. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-31 when they had a rank of 27. If we compare Anna Faris’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 17.8, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 19.3. so by that measure, Anna Faris is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Anna Faris never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Anna Faris has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-04 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-06, my research indicates that people searching for Anna Faris are also searching for these related terms: anna faris chris pratt, chris pratt, anna faris mom, mom, anna faris scary movie, scary movie, anna faris and chris pratt, michael barrett anna faris, friends, anna faris friends, michael barrett, anna faris 2019, mom cast, anna faris movies, katherine schwarzenegger, anna faris husband, anna faris instagram, anna faris net worth, anna faris boyfriend, ryan reynolds, overboard, allison janney, scary movie 2, chris pratt wife and who is anna faris.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Anna Faris, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones