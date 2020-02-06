Hey everyone! I have found some fun facts on Gary Shirley, current as of 2020-02-05. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Gary Shirley, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Gary Shirley right now? On Google Trends Gary Shirley had a popularity ranking of 38 ten days ago, 28 nine days ago, 54 eight days ago, 24 seven days ago, 24 six days ago, 24 five days ago, 25 four days ago, 25 three days ago, 25 two days ago, 55 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 54. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-01 when they had a rank of 55. If we compare Gary Shirley’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 30.5, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 35.1. so by that measure, Gary Shirley is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Gary Shirley never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Gary Shirley has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-25 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-05, Google Trends didn’t bring back any related queries for Gary Shirley.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Gary Shirley, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones