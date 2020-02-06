Hello! I have found some fun facts on Tim McGraw, current as of 2020-02-06. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Tim McGraw, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Tim McGraw right now? On Google Trends Tim McGraw had a popularity ranking of 23 ten days ago, 28 nine days ago, 20 eight days ago, 16 seven days ago, 22 six days ago, 20 five days ago, 23 four days ago, 26 three days ago, 26 two days ago, 30 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 17. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-02 when they had a rank of 30. If we compare Tim McGraw’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 31.0, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 22.5. so by that measure, Tim McGraw has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Tim McGraw never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Tim McGraw has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-14 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-06, my research indicates that people searching for Tim McGraw are also searching for these related terms: faith hill, faith hill tim mcgraw, tim mcgraw songs, tim mcgraw lyrics, faith hill and tim mcgraw, tim mcgraw tour, taylor swift tim mcgraw, tim mcgraw 2020 tour, taylor swift, tim mcgraw concert, humble and kind tim mcgraw, tim mcgraw 2019, tim mcgraw net worth, tim mcgraw tickets, my best friend tim mcgraw, tim mcgraw my little girl, tim mcgraw music, way down tim mcgraw, youtube tim mcgraw, luke combs, garth brooks, tim mcgraw movie, tim mcgraw nelly, tim mcgraw wife and tim mcgraw kids.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Tim McGraw, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones