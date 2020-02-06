What’s up everyone. I have found some cool stuff on Benjamin McKenzie, current as of 2020-02-06. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Benjamin McKenzie, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Benjamin McKenzie right now? On Google Trends Benjamin McKenzie had a popularity ranking of 34 ten days ago, 65 nine days ago, 29 eight days ago, 0 seven days ago, 29 six days ago, 90 five days ago, 31 four days ago, 67 three days ago, 67 two days ago, 33 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 27. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-30 when they had a rank of 90. If we compare Benjamin McKenzie’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 44.7, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 40.5. so by that measure, Benjamin McKenzie has regressed. But in any case Benjamin McKenzie can’t be considered an extremely popular person, at least as of 2020-02-06, since they have a rank of 0 on at least 1 day.

And what about how Benjamin McKenzie has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-04 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-06, Google Trends didn’t bring back any related queries for Benjamin McKenzie.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Benjamin McKenzie, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones