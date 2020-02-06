Hey everyone! I have found some cool stuff on John Travolta, current as of 2020-02-06. I personally am a big fan of John Travolta, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is John Travolta right now? On Google Trends John Travolta had a popularity ranking of 48 ten days ago, 35 nine days ago, 21 eight days ago, 17 seven days ago, 18 six days ago, 20 five days ago, 21 four days ago, 30 three days ago, 30 two days ago, 26 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 18. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-25 when they had a rank of 48. If we compare John Travolta’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 27.3, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 25.4. so by that measure, John Travolta has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that John Travolta never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how John Travolta has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-14 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-06, my research indicates that people searching for John Travolta are also searching for these related terms: olivia, grease, grease john travolta, john travolta olivia newton john, john travolta olivia newton, john travolta movie, olivia newton, olivia newton john, john travolta movies, is john travolta, john travolta 2019, john travolta film, john travolta pulp fiction, john travolta house, pulp fiction, john travolta gay, how old john travolta, john travolta net worth, john travolta jamie lee curtis, jamie lee curtis, john travolta age, pelicula john travolta, saturday night fever, john travolta gif and john travolta saturday night fever.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding John Travolta, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones