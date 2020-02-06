What’s up everyone. I have found some fun facts on Hailee Steinfeld, current as of 2020-02-06. I personally really like Hailee Steinfeld, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Hailee Steinfeld right now? On Google Trends Hailee Steinfeld had a popularity ranking of 35 ten days ago, 54 nine days ago, 40 eight days ago, 29 seven days ago, 29 six days ago, 30 five days ago, 27 four days ago, 31 three days ago, 31 two days ago, 31 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 23. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-26 when they had a rank of 54. If we compare Hailee Steinfeld’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 39.8, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 32.9. so by that measure, Hailee Steinfeld has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Hailee Steinfeld never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Hailee Steinfeld has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-02 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-06, my research indicates that people searching for Hailee Steinfeld are also searching for these related terms: wrong direction, hailee steinfeld wrong direction, hailee steinfeld niall, hailee steinfeld bumblebee, niall horan hailee steinfeld, niall horan, bumblebee, hailee steinfeld niall horan, wrong direction lyrics, wrong direction hailee steinfeld lyrics, dickinson, hailee steinfeld dickinson, pitch perfect, hailee steinfeld pitch perfect, hailee steinfeld songs, hailee steinfeld age, hailee steinfeld movies, hailee steinfeld and niall, niall horan and hailee steinfeld, hailee steinfeld instagram, hailee steinfeld true grit, starving hailee steinfeld, starving, hailee steinfeld 2019 and true grit.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Hailee Steinfeld, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones