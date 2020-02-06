Hey everyone! I have found some cool stuff on Nick Lachey, current as of 2020-02-06. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Nick Lachey, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Nick Lachey right now? On Google Trends Nick Lachey had a popularity ranking of 83 ten days ago, 37 nine days ago, 26 eight days ago, 26 seven days ago, 39 six days ago, 58 five days ago, 81 four days ago, 67 three days ago, 67 two days ago, 76 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 100. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-03 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Nick Lachey’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 29.4, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 59.3. so by that measure, Nick Lachey is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Nick Lachey never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Nick Lachey has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-03 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-06, my research indicates that people searching for Nick Lachey are also searching for these related terms: jessica simpson, nick lachey jessica simpson, vanessa lachey, nick lachey wife, jessica simpson and nick lachey, nick lachey net worth, nick lachey kids, nick and vanessa lachey, 98 degrees, nick lachey instagram, jessica simpson net worth, jessica simpson on nick lachey, backstreet boys, nick lachey boy band, is nick lachey married, who is nick lachey married to, nick lachey brother, how old is nick lachey, vanessa hudgens, nsync, nick lachey height and jessica simpson memoir.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Nick Lachey, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones