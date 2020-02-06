Hey everyone! I have found some cool stuff on Drew Barrymore, current as of 2020-02-06. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Drew Barrymore, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Drew Barrymore right now? On Google Trends Drew Barrymore had a popularity ranking of 59 ten days ago, 62 nine days ago, 38 eight days ago, 38 seven days ago, 34 six days ago, 41 five days ago, 43 four days ago, 58 three days ago, 58 two days ago, 63 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 38. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-02 when they had a rank of 63. If we compare Drew Barrymore’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 52.8, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 47.4. so by that measure, Drew Barrymore has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Drew Barrymore never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Drew Barrymore has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-05 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-06, my research indicates that people searching for Drew Barrymore are also searching for these related terms: adam sandler drew barrymore, drew barrymore movies, adam sandler, drew barrymore et, et, cameron diaz, drew barrymore lyrics, adam sandler and drew barrymore, adam sandler drew barrymore movies, drew barrymore 2019, john drew barrymore, adam sandler movies, film drew barrymore, john barrymore, drew barrymore age, young drew barrymore, drew barrymore and adam sandler movies, lucy liu, sza drew barrymore, drew barrymore net worth, drew barrymore playboy, drew barrymore kids, drew barrymore song, drew barrymore bryce vine and drew barrymore home.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Drew Barrymore, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones