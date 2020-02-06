Hello! I have found some curious things on Forest Whitaker, current as of 2020-02-05. I personally really like Forest Whitaker, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Forest Whitaker right now? On Google Trends Forest Whitaker had a popularity ranking of 25 ten days ago, 38 nine days ago, 55 eight days ago, 24 seven days ago, 35 six days ago, 27 five days ago, 25 four days ago, 28 three days ago, 28 two days ago, 26 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 26. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-26 when they had a rank of 55. If we compare Forest Whitaker’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 30.2, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 30.9. so by that measure, Forest Whitaker is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Forest Whitaker never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Forest Whitaker has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-14 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-05, my research indicates that people searching for Forest Whitaker are also searching for these related terms: kenn whitaker, forest whitaker brother, forest whitaker movies, forest and kenn whitaker, forest whitaker and kenn whitaker, forest whitaker eye, forest whitaker brothers, ken whitaker, whitaker brothers, forest whitaker harlem, forest whitaker twin, forest whitaker star wars, ken whitaker and forest whitaker, godfather of harlem, ken and forest whitaker, forest whitaker netflix, forest whitaker film, forest whitaker twin brother, forest whitaker series, forest whitaker net worth, rogue one, forest whitaker and brother, does forest whitaker have a twin, does forest whitaker have a brother and forest whitaker meme.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Forest Whitaker, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones