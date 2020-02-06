What’s up everyone. I have found some cool stuff on Edward Norton, current as of 2020-02-06. I personally have always appreciated Edward Norton, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Edward Norton right now? On Google Trends Edward Norton had a popularity ranking of 41 ten days ago, 38 nine days ago, 35 eight days ago, 26 seven days ago, 26 six days ago, 37 five days ago, 29 four days ago, 60 three days ago, 60 two days ago, 51 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 30. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-01 when they had a rank of 60. If we compare Edward Norton’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 63.1, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 37.3. so by that measure, Edward Norton has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Edward Norton never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Edward Norton has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-23 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-06, my research indicates that people searching for Edward Norton are also searching for these related terms: brooklyn edward norton, edward norton movie, edward norton movies, motherless brooklyn, edward norton motherless brooklyn, film edward norton, hulk edward norton, hulk, american history x, edward norton american history x, edward norton fight club, fight club, edward norton 2019, brad pitt, motherless brooklyn edward norton trailer, edward norton wife, edward norton the hulk, edward norton new movie, richard gere, edward norton richard gere, edward norton imdb, ed norton, robert de niro edward norton, robert de niro and bruce willis edward norton.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Edward Norton, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones