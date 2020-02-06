Hey everyone! I have found some fun facts on Vampire Weekend, current as of 2020-02-06. I personally am a big fan of Vampire Weekend, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Vampire Weekend right now? On Google Trends Vampire Weekend had a popularity ranking of 30 ten days ago, 60 nine days ago, 100 eight days ago, 48 seven days ago, 31 six days ago, 32 five days ago, 29 four days ago, 33 three days ago, 33 two days ago, 41 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 30. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-27 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Vampire Weekend’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 51.1, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 43.4. so by that measure, Vampire Weekend has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Vampire Weekend never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Vampire Weekend has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-27 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-06, my research indicates that people searching for Vampire Weekend are also searching for these related terms: the vampire weekend, vampire weekend lyrics, vampire weekend tour, vampire weekend this life, father of the bride, father of the bride vampire weekend, harmony hall, sunflower vampire weekend, vampire weekend harmony hall, vampire weekend songs, step vampire weekend, vampire weekend grammy, vampire weekend setlist, lyrics this life vampire weekend, a punk vampire weekend, ezra vampire weekend, vampire weekend youtube, vampire weekend albums, oxford comma vampire weekend, lyrics sunflower vampire weekend, sunflower lyrics, vampire weekend live, oxford comma, contra vampire weekend and vampire weekend concert.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Vampire Weekend, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones