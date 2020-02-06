What’s up everyone. I have found some interesting information on Harrison Ford, current as of 2020-02-05. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Harrison Ford, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Harrison Ford right now? On Google Trends Harrison Ford had a popularity ranking of 33 ten days ago, 47 nine days ago, 58 eight days ago, 39 seven days ago, 34 six days ago, 32 five days ago, 28 four days ago, 28 three days ago, 28 two days ago, 48 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 50. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-26 when they had a rank of 58. If we compare Harrison Ford’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 26.1, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 39.7. so by that measure, Harrison Ford is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Harrison Ford never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Harrison Ford has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-29 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-05, my research indicates that people searching for Harrison Ford are also searching for these related terms: harrison ford star wars, star wars, harrison ford movie, harrison ford movies, harrison ford carrie fisher, carrie fisher, indiana jones, harrison ford indiana jones, mark hamill harrison ford, film harrison ford, mark hamill, harrison ford age, harrison ford net worth, harrison ford han solo, han solo, harrison ford young, harrison ford 2019, rise of skywalker, harrison ford rise of skywalker, calista flockhart harrison ford, harrison ford in star wars, george harrison, sean connery, harrison ford wife and calista flockhart.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Harrison Ford, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones