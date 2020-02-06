Hey everyone! I have found some curious things on Jensen Ackles, current as of 2020-02-06. I personally am a big fan of Jensen Ackles, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Jensen Ackles right now? On Google Trends Jensen Ackles had a popularity ranking of 82 ten days ago, 60 nine days ago, 41 eight days ago, 41 seven days ago, 51 six days ago, 41 five days ago, 52 four days ago, 65 three days ago, 65 two days ago, 59 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 49. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-25 when they had a rank of 82. If we compare Jensen Ackles’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 65.2, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 54.1. so by that measure, Jensen Ackles has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Jensen Ackles never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Jensen Ackles has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-09 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-06, my research indicates that people searching for Jensen Ackles are also searching for these related terms: jared padalecki, supernatural jensen ackles, supernatural, jensen ackles wife, danneel ackles, misha collins, dean winchester, jensen ackles young, jensen ackles instagram, jensen ackles net worth, jared padalecki and jensen ackles, jared padalecki wife, jensen ackles album, jensen ackles height, dean supernatural, jensen ackles kids, supernatural cast, jensen ackles age, radio company jensen ackles, jensen ackles batman, jeffrey dean morgan, twitter jensen ackles, ian somerhalder, jensen ackles music and sam winchester.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Jensen Ackles, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones