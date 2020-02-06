What’s up everyone. I have found some fun facts on The Situation, current as of 2020-02-06. I personally really like The Situation, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is The Situation right now? On Google Trends The Situation had a popularity ranking of 50 ten days ago, 65 nine days ago, 81 eight days ago, 89 seven days ago, 84 six days ago, 85 five days ago, 79 four days ago, 55 three days ago, 55 two days ago, 69 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 97. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-03 when they had a rank of 97. If we compare The Situation’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 83.9, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 75.4. so by that measure, The Situation has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that The Situation never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how The Situation has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-19 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-06, my research indicates that people searching for The Situation are also searching for these related terms: mike the situation, situation synonym, the situation jail, the situation room, the situation jersey shore, the situation prison, mike the situation jail, the rhetorical situation, pauly d, the situation wife, how old is the situation, assess the situation, mike the situation net worth, reviewing the situation, the strange situation, mike the situation prison, gravity of the situation, mike the situation sorrentino, the situation new house, snooki, make light of the situation, canvas, jwoww, the zimbabwe situation and asses the situation.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding The Situation, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones