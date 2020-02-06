What’s up everyone. I have found some fun facts on Balthazar Getty, current as of 2020-02-06. I personally really like Balthazar Getty, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Balthazar Getty right now? On Google Trends Balthazar Getty had a popularity ranking of 22 ten days ago, 100 nine days ago, 15 eight days ago, 23 seven days ago, 19 six days ago, 24 five days ago, 12 four days ago, 31 three days ago, 31 two days ago, 40 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 22. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-26 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Balthazar Getty’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 32.0, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 30.8. so by that measure, Balthazar Getty has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Balthazar Getty never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Balthazar Getty has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-26 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-06, my research indicates that people searching for Balthazar Getty are also searching for these related terms: paul getty, sienna miller, getty family, john paul getty, all the money in the world and j paul getty.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Balthazar Getty, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones