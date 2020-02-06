Hello! I have found some cool stuff on Christian Slater, current as of 2020-02-05. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Christian Slater, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Christian Slater right now? On Google Trends Christian Slater had a popularity ranking of 49 ten days ago, 48 nine days ago, 51 eight days ago, 44 seven days ago, 33 six days ago, 36 five days ago, 34 four days ago, 38 three days ago, 38 two days ago, 45 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 59. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-02 when they had a rank of 59. If we compare Christian Slater’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 45.3, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 43.7. so by that measure, Christian Slater has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Christian Slater never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Christian Slater has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-11 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-05, my research indicates that people searching for Christian Slater are also searching for these related terms: christian slater movies, heathers, young christian slater, christian slater heathers, mr robot, christian slater mr robot, true romance, rami malek, christian bale, christian slater net worth, christian slater age, marisa tomei, christian slater imdb, christian slater wife, winona ryder, helen slater, heathers cast, patricia arquette, river phoenix, kevin bacon, what happened to christian slater, christian slater height, how old is christian slater and marc blucas.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Christian Slater, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones