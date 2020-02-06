Hello! I have found some interesting information on Hank Baskett, current as of 2020-02-06. I personally am a big fan of Hank Baskett, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Hank Baskett right now? On Google Trends Hank Baskett had a popularity ranking of 20 ten days ago, 33 nine days ago, 35 eight days ago, 24 seven days ago, 35 six days ago, 36 five days ago, 37 four days ago, 82 three days ago, 82 two days ago, 40 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 78. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-01 when they had a rank of 82. If we compare Hank Baskett’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 28.8, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 42.0. so by that measure, Hank Baskett is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Hank Baskett never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Hank Baskett has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-05 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-06, my research indicates that people searching for Hank Baskett are also searching for these related terms: kendra, kendra wilkinson and hank baskett now.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Hank Baskett, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones