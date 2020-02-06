What’s up everyone. I have found some curious things on James Denton, current as of 2020-02-05. I personally have always appreciated James Denton, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is James Denton right now? On Google Trends James Denton had a popularity ranking of 38 ten days ago, 35 nine days ago, 34 eight days ago, 42 seven days ago, 39 six days ago, 41 five days ago, 34 four days ago, 38 three days ago, 38 two days ago, 42 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 24. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-27 when they had a rank of 42. If we compare James Denton’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 33.5, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 36.7. so by that measure, James Denton is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that James Denton never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how James Denton has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-01 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-05, my research indicates that people searching for James Denton are also searching for these related terms: james wood denton, good witch, catherine bell, james denton wife, james woods denton, mike delfino and salt n pepa.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding James Denton, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones