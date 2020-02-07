Hey everyone! I have found some curious things on Sacha Baron Cohen, current as of 2020-02-07. I personally have always appreciated Sacha Baron Cohen, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Sacha Baron Cohen right now? On Google Trends Sacha Baron Cohen had a popularity ranking of 14 ten days ago, 11 nine days ago, 12 eight days ago, 11 seven days ago, 12 six days ago, 15 five days ago, 31 four days ago, 36 three days ago, 36 two days ago, 33 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 21. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-02 when they had a rank of 36. If we compare Sacha Baron Cohen’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 12.7, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 19.6. so by that measure, Sacha Baron Cohen is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Sacha Baron Cohen never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Sacha Baron Cohen has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-23 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-07, my research indicates that people searching for Sacha Baron Cohen are also searching for these related terms: sacha baron cohen spy, spy, sacha baron cohen wife, isla fisher sacha baron cohen, sacha baron cohen the spy, isla fisher, borat, the spy, sacha baron cohen movies, sacha baron cohen america, sasha cohen, who is sacha baron cohen, who is america sacha baron cohen, sasha baron cohen, sacha baron cohen speech, netflix sacha baron cohen, ali g, dictator, sacha baron cohen show, the dictator, sacha baron cohen net worth, eli cohen, sacha baron cohen facebook, bruno and bruno sacha baron cohen.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Sacha Baron Cohen, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones