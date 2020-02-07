What’s up everyone. I have found some fun facts on Sienna Miller, current as of 2020-02-06. I personally am a big fan of Sienna Miller, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Sienna Miller right now? On Google Trends Sienna Miller had a popularity ranking of 25 ten days ago, 23 nine days ago, 16 eight days ago, 13 seven days ago, 14 six days ago, 12 five days ago, 16 four days ago, 17 three days ago, 17 two days ago, 25 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 16. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-25 when they had a rank of 25. If we compare Sienna Miller’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 16.6, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 17.7. so by that measure, Sienna Miller is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Sienna Miller never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Sienna Miller has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-06 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-06, my research indicates that people searching for Sienna Miller are also searching for these related terms: sienna miller jude law, jude law, sienna miller 2019, gi joe, sienna miller gi joe, sienna miller hair, sienna miller loudest voice, american woman, sienna miller instagram, layer cake, sienna miller golden globes, sienna miller the loudest voice, sienna miller age, sienna miller layer cake, 21 bridges, balthazar getty, sienna miller boyfriend, sienna miller alfie, alfie, sienna miller bradley cooper, american sniper, the loudest voice, sienna miller movies, naomi watts and sienna miller feet.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Sienna Miller, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones