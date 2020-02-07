Hey everyone! I have found some fun facts on Vampire Weekend, current as of 2020-02-07. I personally really like Vampire Weekend, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Vampire Weekend right now? On Google Trends Vampire Weekend had a popularity ranking of 57 ten days ago, 100 nine days ago, 51 eight days ago, 40 seven days ago, 30 six days ago, 31 five days ago, 36 four days ago, 43 three days ago, 43 two days ago, 30 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 23. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-27 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Vampire Weekend’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 52.8, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 44.1. so by that measure, Vampire Weekend has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Vampire Weekend never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Vampire Weekend has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-27 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-07, my research indicates that people searching for Vampire Weekend are also searching for these related terms: the vampire weekend, vampire weekend tour, vampire weekend this life, father of the bride, sunflower vampire weekend, father of the bride vampire weekend, step vampire weekend, harmony hall vampire weekend, vampire weekend songs, ezra vampire weekend, vampire weekend contra, vampire weekend oxford comma, vampire weekend grammy, vampire weekend setlist, vampire weekend this life lyrics, lyrics sunflower vampire weekend, oxford comma, vampire weekend concert, a punk vampire weekend, sunflower lyrics, vampire weekend tickets, step vampire weekend lyrics, vampire weekend alexandra palace, horchata vampire weekend and vampire weekend merch.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Vampire Weekend, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones