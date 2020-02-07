Hey everyone! I have found some interesting information on Anna Kendrick, current as of 2020-02-06. I personally am a big fan of Anna Kendrick, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Anna Kendrick right now? On Google Trends Anna Kendrick had a popularity ranking of 13 ten days ago, 13 nine days ago, 8 eight days ago, 9 seven days ago, 8 six days ago, 9 five days ago, 9 four days ago, 13 three days ago, 13 two days ago, 11 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 9. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-25 when they had a rank of 13. If we compare Anna Kendrick’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 14.7, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 10.2. so by that measure, Anna Kendrick has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Anna Kendrick never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Anna Kendrick has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-28 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-06, my research indicates that people searching for Anna Kendrick are also searching for these related terms: anna kendrick movie, pitch perfect, anna kendrick pitch perfect, anna kendrick movies, beauvillier, anna kendrick noelle, anthony beauvillier, anna kendrick anthony beauvillier, blake lively anna kendrick, blake lively, twilight, noelle, twilight anna kendrick, anna kendrick height, anna kendrick commercial, anna kendrick cups, anna kendrick hot, cups, ben richardson, anna kendrick boyfriend, ben richardson anna kendrick, sexy anna kendrick, anna kendrick christmas movie, anna kendrick sexy and anna kendrick age.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Anna Kendrick, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones