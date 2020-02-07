Hello! I have found some fun facts on Conan O’Brien, current as of 2020-02-06. I personally am a big fan of Conan O’Brien, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Conan O’Brien right now? On Google Trends Conan O’Brien had a popularity ranking of 48 ten days ago, 56 nine days ago, 66 eight days ago, 53 seven days ago, 28 six days ago, 66 five days ago, 67 four days ago, 51 three days ago, 51 two days ago, 31 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 63. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-31 when they had a rank of 67. If we compare Conan O’Brien’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 56.1, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 52.9. so by that measure, Conan O’Brien has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Conan O’Brien never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Conan O’Brien has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-31 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-06, Google Trends didn’t bring back any related queries for Conan O’Brien.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Conan O’Brien, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones