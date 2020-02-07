Hello! I have found some curious things on Swizz Beatz, current as of 2020-02-06. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Swizz Beatz, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Swizz Beatz right now? On Google Trends Swizz Beatz had a popularity ranking of 19 ten days ago, 23 nine days ago, 100 eight days ago, 42 seven days ago, 23 six days ago, 16 five days ago, 13 four days ago, 15 three days ago, 15 two days ago, 12 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 14. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-27 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Swizz Beatz’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 17.3, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 27.7. so by that measure, Swizz Beatz is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Swizz Beatz never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Swizz Beatz has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-27 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-06, my research indicates that people searching for Swizz Beatz are also searching for these related terms: swizz beatz alicia keys, alicia keys, swizz beatz wife, swizz beatz net worth, swizz beatz and alicia keys, swizz beatz just in case, swizz beatz instagram, swizz beatz kids, swizz beatz daughter, drake ft swizz beatz, swizz beatz ig, swizz beatz net worth 2019, lyrics just in case swizz beatz, jahna sebastian, swizz beatz children, drake featuring swizz beatz and alicia keys husband.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Swizz Beatz, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones