Hello! I have found some fun facts on Annette Bening, current as of 2020-02-07. I personally am a big fan of Annette Bening, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Annette Bening right now? On Google Trends Annette Bening had a popularity ranking of 7 ten days ago, 5 nine days ago, 4 eight days ago, 4 seven days ago, 3 six days ago, 4 five days ago, 5 four days ago, 7 three days ago, 7 two days ago, 4 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 4. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-26 when they had a rank of 7. If we compare Annette Bening’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 4.5, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 4.7. so by that measure, Annette Bening is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Annette Bening never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Annette Bening has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-06 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-07, my research indicates that people searching for Annette Bening are also searching for these related terms: warren beatty, annette bening movie, annette bening children, the report, annette bening the report, how old is annette bening, annette bening age, annette bening movies, annette bening young, annette bening son, warren beatty and annette bening, annette benning, captain marvel, open range, annette bening kids, annette bening golden globes, annette bening son stephen, who is annette bening married to, ramy youssef and annette bening family.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Annette Bening, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones