Hey everyone! I have found some interesting information on Christina Applegate, current as of 2020-02-06. I personally am a big fan of Christina Applegate, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Christina Applegate right now? On Google Trends Christina Applegate had a popularity ranking of 39 ten days ago, 38 nine days ago, 21 eight days ago, 15 seven days ago, 27 six days ago, 31 five days ago, 27 four days ago, 32 three days ago, 32 two days ago, 43 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 30. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-02 when they had a rank of 43. If we compare Christina Applegate’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 27.4, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 30.3. so by that measure, Christina Applegate is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Christina Applegate never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Christina Applegate has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-06 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-06, my research indicates that people searching for Christina Applegate are also searching for these related terms: christina applegate netflix, friends, christina applegate dead to me, dead to me, christina applegate friends, christina applegate show, married with children, christina applegate series, christina applegate 2019, brad pitt christina applegate, cameron diaz, christina applegate age, christina aguilera, christina applegate netflix show, katey sagal, christina applegate movies, friends amy, jennifer aniston, linda cardellini, christina applegate net worth, reese witherspoon, how old is christina applegate, kelly bundy, christina applegate netflix series and christina applegate young.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Christina Applegate, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones