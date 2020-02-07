What’s up everyone. I have found some fun facts on Miranda Lambert, current as of 2020-02-06. I personally have always appreciated Miranda Lambert, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Miranda Lambert right now? On Google Trends Miranda Lambert had a popularity ranking of 14 ten days ago, 17 nine days ago, 22 eight days ago, 11 seven days ago, 9 six days ago, 10 five days ago, 12 four days ago, 17 three days ago, 17 two days ago, 12 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 9. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-27 when they had a rank of 22. If we compare Miranda Lambert’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 27.7, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 13.3. so by that measure, Miranda Lambert has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Miranda Lambert never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Miranda Lambert has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-14 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-06, my research indicates that people searching for Miranda Lambert are also searching for these related terms: miranda lambert blake shelton, blake shelton, miranda lambert husband, miranda lambert lyrics, miranda lambert tour, miranda lambert songs, miranda lambert 2019, gwen stefani, miranda lambert song, miranda lambert age, carrie underwood miranda lambert, blake shelton and miranda lambert, carrie underwood, miranda lambert married, miranda lambert concert, bluebird miranda lambert, miranda lambert cma, brendan mcloughlin, miranda lambert wash, wildcard miranda lambert, miranda lambert instagram, is miranda lambert married, miranda lambert tickets, how old is miranda lambert and miranda lambert cma 2019.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Miranda Lambert, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones