Hello! I have found some curious things on Mario Lopez, current as of 2020-02-06. I personally am a big fan of Mario Lopez, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Mario Lopez right now? On Google Trends Mario Lopez had a popularity ranking of 31 ten days ago, 38 nine days ago, 29 eight days ago, 27 seven days ago, 27 six days ago, 29 five days ago, 21 four days ago, 35 three days ago, 35 two days ago, 34 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 40. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-03 when they had a rank of 40. If we compare Mario Lopez’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 33.9, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 31.1. so by that measure, Mario Lopez has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Mario Lopez never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Mario Lopez has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-06 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-06, my research indicates that people searching for Mario Lopez are also searching for these related terms: mario lopez saved by the bell, saved by the bell, mario lopez wife, mario lopez instagram, mario lopez age, mario lopez extra, mario lopez net worth, jennifer lopez, mario lopez el perico, mario lopez kids, ac slater mario lopez, how old is mario lopez, melissa joan hart, mario lopez actor, mario lopez net worth 2019, mark paul gosselaar, ac slater, george lopez, is mario lopez gay, mario lopez watch, hija de mario lopez, mario lopez christmas movie, mario lopez magician, why did mario lopez leave extra and mario lopez estrada.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Mario Lopez, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones