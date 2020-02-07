Hello! I have found some cool stuff on Oprah Winfrey, current as of 2020-02-07. I personally have always appreciated Oprah Winfrey, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Oprah Winfrey right now? On Google Trends Oprah Winfrey had a popularity ranking of 63 ten days ago, 70 nine days ago, 71 eight days ago, 100 seven days ago, 90 six days ago, 65 five days ago, 56 four days ago, 69 three days ago, 69 two days ago, 74 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 68. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-29 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Oprah Winfrey’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 51.9, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 72.6. so by that measure, Oprah Winfrey is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Oprah Winfrey never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Oprah Winfrey has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-29 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-07, my research indicates that people searching for Oprah Winfrey are also searching for these related terms: oprah net worth, oprah winfrey net worth, oprah winfrey show, oprah winfrey 2019, oprah winfrey 2020, oprah winfrey quotes, oprah winfrey age, ellen degeneres, oprah winfrey tour, oprah winfrey network, oprah winfrey school, oprah winfrey house, who is oprah winfrey, the oprah winfrey show, oprah winfrey book, oprah winfrey kid rock, oprah winfrey net worth 2019, how old is oprah winfrey, oprah winfrey biography, oprah winfrey movies, oprah winfrey instagram, oprah winfrey news, oprah winfrey books, oprah winfrey story and oprah winfrey facts.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Oprah Winfrey, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones