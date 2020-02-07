Hey everyone! I have found some curious things on Lana Del Rey, current as of 2020-02-07. I personally really like Lana Del Rey, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Lana Del Rey right now? On Google Trends Lana Del Rey had a popularity ranking of 43 ten days ago, 100 nine days ago, 71 eight days ago, 49 seven days ago, 39 six days ago, 35 five days ago, 39 four days ago, 44 three days ago, 44 two days ago, 31 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 31. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-27 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Lana Del Rey’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 29.4, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 48.2. so by that measure, Lana Del Rey is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Lana Del Rey never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Lana Del Rey has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-27 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-07, my research indicates that people searching for Lana Del Rey are also searching for these related terms: lana del rey lyrics, love lana del rey, lana del rey boyfriend, lana del rey norman rockwell, norman rockwell, lana del rey grammy, video games lana del rey, lana del rey young, video games, born to die lana del rey, lana del rey album, born to die, summertime lana del rey, lana del rey sean larkin, lana del rey tour, sean larkin, lana del rey summertime, lana del rey songs, lana del rey 2019, lana del rey age, love lana del rey lyrics, lana del rey young and beautiful, summertime sadness, love song lana del rey and lana del rey summertime sadness.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Lana Del Rey, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones