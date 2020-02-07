Hey everyone! I have found some fun facts on Maggie Gyllenhaal, current as of 2020-02-06. I personally have always appreciated Maggie Gyllenhaal, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Maggie Gyllenhaal right now? On Google Trends Maggie Gyllenhaal had a popularity ranking of 35 ten days ago, 72 nine days ago, 29 eight days ago, 28 seven days ago, 36 six days ago, 33 five days ago, 35 four days ago, 58 three days ago, 58 two days ago, 33 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 35. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-26 when they had a rank of 72. If we compare Maggie Gyllenhaal’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 44.6, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 39.4. so by that measure, Maggie Gyllenhaal has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Maggie Gyllenhaal never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Maggie Gyllenhaal has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-11 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-06, my research indicates that people searching for Maggie Gyllenhaal are also searching for these related terms: jake gyllenhaal, jake and maggie gyllenhaal, secretary, maggie gyllenhaal movies, the deuce, dark knight, the dark knight, peter sarsgaard, nanny mcphee, maggie gyllenhaal feet, katie holmes, jake gyllenhaal sister, white house down, maggie gyllenhaal husband, donnie darko, batman begins, martin sheen, joaquin phoenix, jake gyllenhaal wife and nanny mcphee 2.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Maggie Gyllenhaal, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones