Hello! I have found some interesting information on James Denton, current as of 2020-02-06. I personally have a love-hate relationship with James Denton, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is James Denton right now? On Google Trends James Denton had a popularity ranking of 61 ten days ago, 41 nine days ago, 62 eight days ago, 31 seven days ago, 52 six days ago, 70 five days ago, 49 four days ago, 36 three days ago, 36 two days ago, 47 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 39. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-30 when they had a rank of 70. If we compare James Denton’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 40.2, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 48.8. so by that measure, James Denton is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that James Denton never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how James Denton has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-01 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-06, my research indicates that people searching for James Denton are also searching for these related terms: james wood denton, desperate housewives, salt n pepa, good witch and james woods denton.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding James Denton, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones