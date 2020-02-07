Hello! I have found some fun facts on Naomi Watts, current as of 2020-02-07. I personally am a big fan of Naomi Watts, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Naomi Watts right now? On Google Trends Naomi Watts had a popularity ranking of 30 ten days ago, 19 nine days ago, 18 eight days ago, 19 seven days ago, 22 six days ago, 23 five days ago, 21 four days ago, 33 three days ago, 33 two days ago, 23 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 17. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-02 when they had a rank of 33. If we compare Naomi Watts’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 23.9, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 22.5. so by that measure, Naomi Watts has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Naomi Watts never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Naomi Watts has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-21 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-07, my research indicates that people searching for Naomi Watts are also searching for these related terms: king kong, naomi watts king kong, naomi watts movies, naomi watts 2019, liev schreiber, naomi scott, gypsy, billy crudup, naomi watts instagram, the ring, naomi watts tsunami, naomi watts gypsy, nicole kidman, the impossible, naomi campbell, sienna miller, naomi watts kids, tom holland, tsunami movie naomi watts, naomi watts age, naomi watts son, naomi watts children, lo imposible, naomi watts ewan mcgregor and the loudest voice.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Naomi Watts, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones