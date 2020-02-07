What’s up everyone. I have found some fun facts on Gwen Stefani, current as of 2020-02-07. I personally am a big fan of Gwen Stefani, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Gwen Stefani right now? On Google Trends Gwen Stefani had a popularity ranking of 20 ten days ago, 100 nine days ago, 30 eight days ago, 19 seven days ago, 13 six days ago, 12 five days ago, 14 four days ago, 14 three days ago, 14 two days ago, 11 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 8. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-27 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Gwen Stefani’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 17.1, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 24.1. so by that measure, Gwen Stefani is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Gwen Stefani never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Gwen Stefani has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-27 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-07, my research indicates that people searching for Gwen Stefani are also searching for these related terms: gwen stefani blake, gwen stefani blake shelton, blake shelton, gwen and blake, gwen stefani and blake, gwen stefani age, blake shelton and gwen stefani, gwen stefani and blake shelton, how old gwen stefani, how old is gwen stefani, gwen stefani 2019, gwen stefani kids, voice, the voice, gwen stefani christmas, gwen stefani 2020, gwen stefani songs, gwen stefani the voice, gwen stefani grammys, blake shelton age, no doubt gwen stefani, no doubt, gwen stefani net worth, gwen stefani married and nobody but you.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Gwen Stefani, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones