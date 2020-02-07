Hey everyone! I have found some cool stuff on Jessica Simpson, current as of 2020-02-06. I personally am a big fan of Jessica Simpson, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Jessica Simpson right now? On Google Trends Jessica Simpson had a popularity ranking of 39 ten days ago, 29 nine days ago, 20 eight days ago, 31 seven days ago, 55 six days ago, 82 five days ago, 72 four days ago, 55 three days ago, 55 two days ago, 45 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 28. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-30 when they had a rank of 82. If we compare Jessica Simpson’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 11.1, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 45.6. so by that measure, Jessica Simpson is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Jessica Simpson never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Jessica Simpson has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-23 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-06, my research indicates that people searching for Jessica Simpson are also searching for these related terms: jessica simpson ellen, jessica simpson shoes, jessica simpson interview, jessica simpson ellen interview, jessica simpson nick lachey, nick lachey, jessica simpson boots, jessica simpson net worth, john mayer, jessica simpson john mayer, jessica simpson book, jessica simpson instagram, jessica simpson 2019, jessica simpson husband, jessica simpson dukes of hazzard, jessica simpson fancy, jessica simpson heels, dukes of hazzard, ashlee simpson, jessica simpson perfume, jessica simpson 2020, jessica simpson on ellen, napalm, jessica simpson memoir and jessica simpson weight loss.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Jessica Simpson, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones