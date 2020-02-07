What’s up everyone. I have found some interesting information on Denise Richards, current as of 2020-02-07. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Denise Richards, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Denise Richards right now? On Google Trends Denise Richards had a popularity ranking of 22 ten days ago, 19 nine days ago, 12 eight days ago, 15 seven days ago, 18 six days ago, 20 five days ago, 23 four days ago, 23 three days ago, 23 two days ago, 14 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 24. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-04 when they had a rank of 24. If we compare Denise Richards’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 22.2, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 19.0. so by that measure, Denise Richards has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Denise Richards never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Denise Richards has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-09 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-07, my research indicates that people searching for Denise Richards are also searching for these related terms: charlie sheen denise richards, denise richards brandi glanville, charlie sheen, brandi glanville, denise richards 2019, denise richards friends, wild things, denise richards husband, denise richards young, denise richards bold and beautiful, starship troopers, denise richards age, denise richards net worth, denise richards kids, denise richards instagram, aaron phypers, denise richards and brandi glanville, denise richards bond, neve campbell, denise richards movies, friends cassie, denise richards james bond, rhobh, denise richards rhobh and denise lee richards.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Denise Richards, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones