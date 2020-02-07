Hello! I have found some cool stuff on Jennifer Lawrence, current as of 2020-02-07. I personally have always appreciated Jennifer Lawrence, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Jennifer Lawrence right now? On Google Trends Jennifer Lawrence had a popularity ranking of 65 ten days ago, 47 nine days ago, 42 eight days ago, 43 seven days ago, 48 six days ago, 48 five days ago, 63 four days ago, 65 three days ago, 65 two days ago, 58 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 42. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-26 when they had a rank of 65. If we compare Jennifer Lawrence’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 53.6, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 52.1. so by that measure, Jennifer Lawrence has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Jennifer Lawrence never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Jennifer Lawrence has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-25 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-07, my research indicates that people searching for Jennifer Lawrence are also searching for these related terms: jennifer lawrence movies, jennifer lawrence movie, jennifer lawrence hunger games, hunger games, jennifer lawrence wedding, red sparrow, jennifer lawrence red sparrow, jennifer lopez, film jennifer lawrence, jennifer aniston, jennifer lawrence cooke maroney, cooke maroney, jennifer lawrence 2019, bradley cooper, jennifer lawrence chris pratt, jennifer lawrence instagram, chris pratt, jennifer lawrence net worth, bradley cooper jennifer lawrence, jennifer lawrence age, jennifer lawrence hot, jennifer lawrence oscar, scarlett johansson, emma stone and jennifer lawrence husband.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Jennifer Lawrence, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones