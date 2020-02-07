Hello! I have found some fun facts on Vanessa Hudgens, current as of 2020-02-07. I personally really like Vanessa Hudgens, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Vanessa Hudgens right now? On Google Trends Vanessa Hudgens had a popularity ranking of 24 ten days ago, 14 nine days ago, 11 eight days ago, 10 seven days ago, 13 six days ago, 14 five days ago, 15 four days ago, 12 three days ago, 12 two days ago, 10 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 9. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-26 when they had a rank of 24. If we compare Vanessa Hudgens’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 8.8, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 13.2. so by that measure, Vanessa Hudgens is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Vanessa Hudgens never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Vanessa Hudgens has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-15 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-07, my research indicates that people searching for Vanessa Hudgens are also searching for these related terms: austin butler, austin butler vanessa hudgens, vanessa hudgens zac efron, zac efron, vanessa hudgens and austin, vanessa hudgens and austin butler, high school, vanessa hudgens high school musical, high school musical, vanessa hudgens christmas, vanessa hudgens movie, christmas knight, kuzma, vanessa hudgens age, vanessa hudgens and zac efron, vanessa hudgens knight before christmas, vanessa hudgens 2019, kyle kuzma, knight before christmas, vanessa hudgens movies, vanessa hudgens bad boys, vanessa hudgens instagram, bad boys, vanessa hudgens break up and vanessa hudgens the knight before christmas.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Vanessa Hudgens, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones