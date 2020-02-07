Hello! I have found some interesting information on Alexis Bledel, current as of 2020-02-06. I personally have always appreciated Alexis Bledel, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Alexis Bledel right now? On Google Trends Alexis Bledel had a popularity ranking of 75 ten days ago, 65 nine days ago, 60 eight days ago, 53 seven days ago, 45 six days ago, 61 five days ago, 45 four days ago, 48 three days ago, 48 two days ago, 69 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 45. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-25 when they had a rank of 75. If we compare Alexis Bledel’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 61.1, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 56.6. so by that measure, Alexis Bledel has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Alexis Bledel never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Alexis Bledel has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-01 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-06, my research indicates that people searching for Alexis Bledel are also searching for these related terms: gilmore girls, lauren graham, rory gilmore, milo ventimiglia, gilmore girls cast, alexis bledel instagram, alexis bledel husband, alexis bledel child, gilmore girls rory, alexis bledel age, mad men, alexis bledel 2019, alexis bledel height, matt czuchry, scott patterson, alexis bledel son, alexis bledel mad men, sin city, liza weil, keiko agena, how old was alexis bledel in season 1, alexis bledel sin city, una mamma per amica, how old is alexis bledel and jared padalecki.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Alexis Bledel, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones