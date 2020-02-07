What’s up everyone. I have found some fun facts on Chris Pratt, current as of 2020-02-07. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Chris Pratt, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Chris Pratt right now? On Google Trends Chris Pratt had a popularity ranking of 51 ten days ago, 38 nine days ago, 32 eight days ago, 33 seven days ago, 31 six days ago, 30 five days ago, 40 four days ago, 42 three days ago, 42 two days ago, 30 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 30. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-26 when they had a rank of 51. If we compare Chris Pratt’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 43.3, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 35.7. so by that measure, Chris Pratt has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Chris Pratt never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Chris Pratt has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-05 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-07, my research indicates that people searching for Chris Pratt are also searching for these related terms: chris pratt wife, chris hemsworth, anna faris, anna faris chris pratt, chris pratt schwarzenegger, chris evans, jennifer lawrence chris pratt, chris pratt movies, jennifer lawrence, chris pratt katherine schwarzenegger, guardians of the galaxy, chris pratt guardians of the galaxy, jason momoa chris pratt, jurassic world chris pratt, jason momoa, katherine schwarzenegger, jurassic world, chris pine, chris pratt parks and rec, tom holland, parks and rec, chris pratt net worth, chris pratt arnold schwarzenegger, arnold schwarzenegger and chris pratt film.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Chris Pratt, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones